New York (Union)

The United Nations warned of the expansion of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, and called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint with the aim of achieving regional peace, and called for facilitating the arrival of aid to the Strip. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concern about the extension of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, and urged all parties to exercise the utmost restraint with the aim of achieving regional peace.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement: “With the escalation of hostilities in Gaza, the Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the spillover of this conflict, which could have devastating consequences for the entire region.”

Dujarric added: “The longer the conflict in Gaza lasts, the greater the risk of a regional conflagration. Due to the risk of escalation and miscalculation by multiple actors.”

He stressed that “the escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank, including intensified operations by Israeli security forces, the high death toll, settler violence, and Palestinian attacks on Israelis, is extremely disturbing.”

Dujarric stressed that “the daily exchange of fire across the Blue Line threatens to provoke a broader escalation between Israel and Lebanon, and affects regional stability.”

Dujarric stressed that “the Secretary-General urges all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and take urgent steps to calm tension in the region.” As part of his appeal to the international community to do everything in their power to use their influence on the parties concerned to prevent the escalation of the situation in the region, Guterres also renewed his “call for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons in Gaza, and the unconditional release of all hostages,” according to Dujarric. A catastrophic situation prevails in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of approximately 2.4 million people, 85% of whom were forced to flee their homes. “Traumatized and exhausted populations are cramming onto an ever-smaller piece of land,” said Martin Griffiths, head of UN humanitarian operations. The Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, also denounced in a statement that “the amount of necessary and urgent aid provided is still limited and faces several logistical obstacles,” reminding that all parties must facilitate the arrival of humanitarian aid. He explained: “The delivery of urgent and urgent aid is still limited in quantity and full of logistical obstacles.” He described a “state of desperation” in Gaza, with Palestinians heading to agency warehouses to pick up supplies or blocking aid trucks to pick up food to eat immediately.