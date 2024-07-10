Aden (Union)

The United Nations warned of the danger of mines planted by the Houthi group to the lives of Yemenis, calling on the international community to provide the necessary support to get rid of them and restore life to all areas of the country.

“Yemen is suffering from a real catastrophe with mines, explosive devices and remnants of war, and everyone must stand with the Yemeni people to get rid of them and restore life to all areas of the country,” said Charles Frisbie, Mine Action Advisor at the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), during his visit to the headquarters of the MASAM project to clear Yemeni lands of mines in Marib.

During the visit, the UN advisor listened to an explanation from the Director of MASAM Operations in Marib about the mechanisms and means by which the project operates. He also reviewed models of smart and camouflaged mines that were removed by the project teams spread across 9 Yemeni governorates, and the methods used to destroy and dispose of these mines to ensure a safe environment for all Yemenis.

UN Advisor Charles Frisbie praised the role of the MASAM project and the achievements it has made over the past years, and its great contribution to saving Yemenis, and removing mines and remnants planted by the Houthi group.

The Houthi group has turned Yemen into the largest minefield in the world by planting about two million mines, according to what the US embassy in Yemen announced earlier, indicating that removing all the mines will take 8 years.

The mines planted by the Houthis have caused thousands of civilian deaths and injuries, especially among children and women. Despite the risks they have faced since the launch of the project in 2018, the MASAM project teams have been able to remove more than 435,000 mines randomly planted by the Houthis in various governorates.

In the same context, a Yemeni observatory specializing in documenting victims and effects of explosive remnants of war revealed that more than 100 civilian victims fell as a result of landmine incidents planted by the Houthi group, most of whom were children and women, in the first quarter of this year 2024.

The Yemeni Mine Observatory said in a statement that its field teams monitored and documented the fall of 105 civilian casualties, including dead and wounded, most of whom were children and women, as a result of mine explosions and projectiles from war remnants during the period between January 1 and April 4, 2024.

In another context, 8 civilians, including children and women, were killed and injured in a Houthi bombardment yesterday on the Al-Shaqab area in the Sabr Al-Mawadim district, southwest of Taiz city.

Local sources reported that the shell killed a man and two children and injured five others, all women and children, in the village of Habour. The injured were transferred to hospitals for treatment.