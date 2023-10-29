Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Yesterday, the United Nations warned of the collapse of “public order” in the Gaza Strip with the slow entry of humanitarian aid, while the Israeli army intensifies its raids and operations in the besieged Strip.

The day before yesterday, Israel announced the start of a “second phase” of the war in Gaza, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicted a “long and difficult” war, as the International Committee of the Red Cross denounced a humanitarian “catastrophic failure.”

Yesterday, the Israeli army announced an increase in the number of its forces and the extent of its operations inside the Gaza Strip, as it has been carrying out incursions since Friday with the participation of soldiers and armored vehicles.

In parallel, Israel continues to intensify its bombing of the Gaza Strip, as fighter jets struck 450 targets yesterday, according to what the authorities announced.

On October 9, Israel tightened its siege on Gaza, cutting off water, electricity, and food supplies to the Strip.

As the humanitarian crisis increased, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned of the spread of chaos after its warehouses and food aid distribution centers were looted.

The United Nations agency reported, in a statement, that “thousands of people stormed several UNRWA warehouses and distribution centers in the central and southern Gaza Strip,” considering that “this is a worrying indication that public order has begun to collapse.”

Yesterday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the situation in the Gaza Strip “is becoming more desperate hour by hour,” expressing his regret at Israel’s intensification of its military operations, and calling again for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” and for “an end to this nightmare.”

The Israeli army said that its air forces, under the guidance of ground forces, bombed facilities in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday, and missiles were launched from the Palestinian territories towards central and southern Israel, according to the same source.

In northern Gaza, an Israeli soldier was seriously injured by mortar shells during the night, and another was slightly injured during the fighting, according to the army.

Netanyahu confirmed, during a press conference the day before yesterday, that the war will be “long and difficult.” After meeting with the families of hostages held in Gaza, he confirmed that Israel had begun “the second phase of the war,” and among its goals was “to return the hostages to their homes.”

The Israeli army announced, via the “X” platform: “Civilians in northern Gaza and in Gaza City must temporarily move to the south of Wadi Gaza, towards a safer area, where they will be able to obtain water, food and medicine.”

But Ibrahim Al-Shandoghli, 53 years old, confirmed to Agence France-Presse that he will remain in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, and asked: “Where do we go?” “All areas are dangerous.”

The international community fears the expansion of the conflict in the region.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Ambulance Society said yesterday that the Israeli army issued warnings of the necessity of evacuating its Al-Quds Hospital in the central Gaza Strip, and was bombing its surroundings on a “continuous” basis, which caused damage to its departments.

She announced that she had received “two phone calls with a sharp warning tone from the Israeli authorities warning the hospital administration to evacuate it immediately,” explaining that it was housing about “14,000 displaced people.”

An Israeli army spokesman confirmed to Agence France-Presse that “the hospital received these calls, and that people must be evacuated to the southern Gaza Strip.”

The 200-bed hospital is located in the Tal al-Hawa area of ​​Gaza City.

The association distributed video clips showing the effects of the bombing in the vicinity of the hospital, showing rising dust, which caused cases of suffocation among the displaced and a state of chaos.

Hospital director Bashar Murad said: “We received strong threats to immediately evacuate Al-Quds Hospital… because it will be bombed.”

He warned that “hundreds of wounded, injured and sick are receiving treatment inside the hospital, in the intensive care room, and children in incubators,” calling on the international community to intervene “to ensure the protection of civilians and the association’s facilities and crews in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

The Director-General of the World Health Organization considered that the reports regarding the threat to the hospital raise “grave concern.”

Yedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added on the “X” platform: “We repeat, it is impossible to evacuate hospitals crowded with patients without endangering their lives.”