This comes one day after the United States of America threatened to punish companies and individuals who deal with companies affiliated with the army and other Sudanese security forces.

Peretz said in a briefing on Tuesday before the UN Security Council that the process of facilitating dialogue, led by a tripartite mechanism consisting of the United Nations, the African Union and the IGAD group, will only succeed in an environment conducive to building confidence, which includes stopping violence and violations against demonstrators, lifting the state of emergency and releasing The detainees, explaining that the authorities released 86 detainees, but about 110 others are still being held in different places.

He added, “While Sudan continues to face more uncertainty, there are parties that are more open to dialogue, but on the other hand some key stakeholders continue to refuse direct talks with their other counterparts or prefer to engage indirectly.”

He pointed out that there are “spoilers” who do not want the transitional process to be completed.

He explained that the tripartite mechanism began a process of indirect talks, including basic issues such as the composition of the main constitutional bodies, the future relationship between the military and civilian components, and the mechanism and criteria for choosing the prime minister.

Peretz said that the political stalemate is causing huge social and economic losses as humanitarian needs increase and prices of basic commodities continue to rise, while donors impose restrictions on aid.

Sudan is experiencing a stifling political and security crisis in light of the ongoing protests against the measures taken by the army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on the twenty-fifth of last October.

The United States said, on Monday, that “the actions of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, the security forces, the army leadership, and the gross violations of human rights against the demonstrators endanger business dealings with government-owned companies and the Sudanese army.”

And it added in a report issued by the US Treasury, that “the army’s seizure of power and the actions carried out by the security services since October 25 exacerbate the risks and negatively affect the business of American companies and individuals in Sudan, and make American investments unsafe.”