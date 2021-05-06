A United Nations report published on Wednesday revealed that “the world is currently facing a shortage of 900,000 midwives,” and called on governments to make this profession a priority.

This deficiency could lead to the death of millions of women and newborns, according to the document jointly prepared by the United Nations reproductive health agency, the World Health Organization and the International Confederation of Midwives.

“The Covid-19 crisis has exacerbated the problem with the decline in health services for women and newborns, the interruption of midwifery services and the recruitment of midwives in other health services,” the United Nations added in a press release regarding the report, which deals with 194 countries.

She added that the shortage of midwives “leads to horrific global losses in the form of preventable deaths,” and estimated that about 4.3 million lives could be saved every year if sufficient numbers of midwives were provided.

The report urges “governments to prioritize funding and support for midwives, and to take concrete steps to involve midwives in developing health policies.”