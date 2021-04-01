The UN envoy, Christine Schranner Burgner, warned before the UN Security Council that Myanmar faces an “unprecedented” risk of being drawn into a “civil war,” calling on the council to use “all means” to avoid a “catastrophe” and a “bloodbath” in this country.

In a speech delivered during an emergency closed session held by the Security Council at the request of Britain to discuss the situation in Myanmar, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General said, “There is a risk that this matter will happen before our eyes, and any failure to prevent a further escalation in atrocities will cost the world much more, in the long run. Long, »of immediate action.

She added, “The cruelty of the military is extremely severe, and many ethnic armed organizations clearly show their opposition” to the way the army deals with the demonstrators, “which raises to an unprecedented level the risk of a civil war.”

The UN envoy called on the Security Council to “consider all means available to it to take collective measures and do what is necessary, with what the people of Myanmar deserve, to avoid a multi-dimensional catastrophe in the heart of Asia.”