New York (agencies)

Yesterday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned against spreading hatred and lies on the Internet.

During a speech, Guterres revealed a set of United Nations global principles for the safety of information online, based on a comprehensive vision of a more humane information ecosystem, and aims to enable people to demand their rights.

Guterres launched what he called the five principles: “community trust and resilience, independent, free and pluralistic media, health incentives, transparency and research, and public empowerment,” stressing that false and misleading information and hate speech fuel bias and violence, exacerbate divisions and conflicts, and distort The reputation of minorities and threatens the integrity of elections.

He pointed out that “threats to the integrity of information are not new, but they are multiplying and expanding at an unprecedented speed on digital platforms, supported by artificial intelligence technologies.” He added, “The principles call for an information environment that defends humanity and a sustainable future. It also provides a solid foundation for sustainable and comprehensive development, climate action, and peace.”