The United Nations transfers thousands of Rohingya refugees after the wildfire

The International Organization for Migration confirmed that the organization’s humanitarian workers have evacuated tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees, after a devastating fire broke out in Kutupalong camp, in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, the largest refugee camp in the world.
The organization said in a statement that initial estimates indicate that more than 87,000 Rohingya refugees, most of them Rohingya from neighboring Myanmar, may be trapped in the fire.
The organization indicated that the Inter-sectoral Humanitarian Coordination Group in Cox’s Bazar confirmed that 15 people lost their lives in the fire, while about 560 people were injured and more than 400 others were missing.
Source: Agencies
