Gaza (Union)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres reaffirmed that there is no alternative to the Palestinian Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), calling for immediate action on all fronts to enhance support for the agency’s vital work.

This came in a high-level ministerial meeting hosted by Jordan and Sweden on the sidelines of the activities of the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly in its 79th session to confirm the role of UNRWA in the lives of Palestinian refugees, especially in Gaza.

He added, “If there is any beacon of hope in this scene, it is UNRWA, which continues its work and steadfastness despite the catastrophic circumstances,” warning that it “is not a long-term sustainable solution to the plight of Palestinian refugees.”

He stated that UNRWA has not been spared at the operational level, as the humanitarian response in Gaza is being stifled, adding that it has also not been spared at the political level, and this includes systematic disinformation campaigns that discredit the agency’s work for life.

For his part, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, warned that the agency was under fierce attack, noting that senior Israeli officials described the destruction of the UN agency as a “war goal.”

Lazzarini explained that “these efforts aim to strip the Palestinians of refugee status and unilaterally change the criteria for a future political solution,” stressing that the organization is working to ensure the neutrality of its employees and operations.