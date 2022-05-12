The number of people fleeing Ukraine from Russia’s offensive has exceeded six million, the United Nations refugee agency said on Thursday, in Europe’s worst refugee crisis since the end of World War Two.

According to the latest report from the International Organization for Migration, the Russian offensive, which began on February 24, has caused a massive exodus, including more than eight million Ukrainians displaced within the country.

As of Wednesday, UN data showed that 6.03 million people had fled Ukraine. More than half of those crossed into Poland.