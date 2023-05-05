capitals (union)

The United Nations has called for the collection of $29 million, the remaining part of the amount required to begin unloading 1.1 million barrels of oil from the dilapidated Safer ship, which is moored off the coast of Yemen, and avert an environmental disaster.

United Nations officials have been warning for years that the Red Sea and the Yemeni coast are in danger, because oil may leak from the Safer tanker in large quantities.

The United Nations oil offloading plan requires $129 million, including the purchase of a large tanker, whose price has risen due to the crisis in Ukraine. The international organization has raised nearly $100 million from governments, private donors and ordinary people.

The United Nations said it hopes to raise the remaining $29 million at a fundraising event co-hosted by Britain and the Netherlands yesterday. However, the conference, which was organized yesterday, raised only $5.6 million from new donors, according to the United Nations. The United Nations bought the oil tanker “Nutica” last March, and it sailed from China in early April, and said that “the cost of the operation cannot be paid from the sale of oil, because it is not yet clear who owns it.”

According to experts, the “Houthi” group has obstructed maintenance operations in the “Safer” since 2015. The United Nations has warned that the integrity of the tanker’s structure is deteriorating significantly, and that it is at risk of exploding at any moment.

For his part, Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak stated during the conference, yesterday, that the government has been keen since 2016 to highlight the potential danger of the Safer reservoir, and has made continuous and intensive efforts to mobilize international efforts to avoid the “Saffer” disaster by virtue of its responsibility as a government concerned with the safety of the Yemeni environment and Yemenis. And also to fulfill its obligations towards international agreements concerned with the safety of the environment.

Bin Mubarak said, “The government has worked to mobilize a supportive regional and international opinion to support the efforts of the Safer plans, by discussing the file within the framework of the Arab League, the (Persca) Commission, and the Council of Countries Bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.”

He added, “The Yemeni government approved all proposals submitted to address the situation of the reservoir, starting with the proposal submitted by the former envoy of the Secretary-General Martin Griffiths in June 2020, and the proposal submitted by the United Nations Office for Project Services in November 2020, which were rejected and procrastinated by the Houthi group, and ending with the current plan submitted.” From the United Nations Development Program in April 2022.

Bin Mubarak added, “We are fully aware that it would have been possible to overcome the issue of the Safer reservoir years ago and at a lower cost, had it not been for the Houthi group putting obstacles in front of all the proposed solutions, and what matters to us today is the implementation of the rescue plan, according to what was agreed upon.”

He stated that the government completed the signing of all legal documents necessary for the project to replace the “Safer” reservoir, and provided $5 million to support the budget for the rescue plan, despite the difficult circumstances that Yemen is going through, and the scarcity of government funding sources.

The minister expressed his hope that the conference would come out with sufficient resources to bridge the financing gap for the project plan, and to save the Red Sea, the marine environment, and the international shipping corridor from the imminent danger.

He called on the executing authorities to adhere to strict environmental requirements in the rescue operation, in accordance with local and international laws and legislation, and for the implemented solutions to be permanent solutions that avoid Yemen, the region and the international trade route from any future dangers, stressing the Yemeni government’s keenness to provide all necessary facilities for the implementation of the project.