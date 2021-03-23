The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, welcomed the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to end the Yemeni crisis, and its commitment to the legitimate Yemeni government to cease fire in Yemen. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

This came during a phone call made with His Excellency the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Mouallimi, regarding the situation in Yemen.

During the call, Guterres affirmed his support for the Kingdom’s initiative and reaching a comprehensive political solution, stating that this initiative is in line with the United Nations’ initiatives and efforts in this regard.