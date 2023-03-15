Projections show that the worst types of poverty can be eradicated, driven by economic growth in low-income countries.

In the year 2050, the world will look different than it is, and poverty cannot continue in light of the growing economic growth.

Extreme poverty, according to international classifications, refers to countries where the per capita income is less than two dollars per day.

According to the Center for Global Development, the term low-income countries may disappear from the dictionary after this period.

And two-thirds of the world will earn more than ten dollars per day in 2050, meaning that the rate of increase in income will reach 42 percent per day.

These results come as experts expect much slower growth in high-income countries over the next two decades, while per capita income in developing countries will increase over the same period.

Bassem Hashad, the international economic advisor at the United Nations Development Program, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: