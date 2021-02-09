The Reuters agency had access on Monday, February 8, to a confidential report from the United Nations in which it is detailed that the Asian country not only maintained, but also developed its nuclear program during the past year. The report talks about cooperation with Iran.

The report by independent sanctions monitors details that, in 2020, North Korea “produced fissile material, maintained nuclear facilities, and upgraded its ballistic missile infrastructure.” To achieve this, the country would have used resources of up to 300 million dollars stolen through hackers. In addition, the report indicates that the country led by Kim Jong Un would have turned to international partners to access materials and technology.

The report is part of the annual report to the UN Security Council’s Committee on Sanctions on North Korea and is known a few weeks after the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House.

The United States seeks a turn in its policy with North Korea

Between 2018 and 2019, then-US President Donald Trump met three times with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with the aim of stopping the latter’s intentions to advance his nuclear program. Trump’s advances failed and rapprochements cooled in 2020.

In an interview in May 2019, the current US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, told France 24 that up to that point “diplomacy had been erratic” because Trump had put the presidency of his country at the level of the leadership of Korea. of the North, so that the Republican president had offered a lot in the first meetings without receiving anything in return.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-US President Donald Trump meet at the military demarcation line that separates the two Koreas on June 30, 2019. Brendan Smialowski, AFP

On Monday, a State Department spokesman said the administration was planning a new approach to North Korea, including a full review with its allies “on ongoing lobbying options and the potential for any future diplomacy.”

According to the report for the UN Security Council leaked to Reuters, a member state ensures that, based on the size of the missiles that have been known from North Korea, “it is highly probable that a nuclear device” could be installed in short, medium and long range ballistic missiles.

“The member state, however, established that it is uncertain whether the DPRK (the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name for North Korea) has developed ballistic missiles that resist the heat generated during re-entry.” atmosphere, says the report.

For the past several years, North Korea has insisted that it will not stop its nuclear program until sanctions against it are lifted. A speech that has an echo in Iran.

Leaked UN report talks about cooperation between Iran and North Korea

The report known to Reuters states that, according to an unidentified country, North Korea and Iran have re-established their cooperation in projects for the development of long-range missiles. This includes the transfer of critical components and the most recent shipment was made last year, says the independent monitor.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, wrote a letter to the report’s makers in December in which he stated that, based on a preliminary review of his report, he was able to establish that “false information and fabricated data had been used ”In the investigation of the report.

Iran’s role in developing nuclear weapons has been the subject of particular attention since Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the 2015 Nuclear Agreement in 2018. Now that the Biden administration is reassessing its relations with the Middle East Iran insists that it will not rejoin the pact until the United States lifts the sanctions that the Trump administration has tightened during these years.

North Korea has been the target of sanctions since 2006, which have been endorsed and toughened by the 15-member UN Security Council in an effort to cut funding sources for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistics program. Among others, the country is not allowed to export coal, but in 2019 independent monitors reported that the country generated 370 million dollars in that sector, although in 2020 shipments were significantly reduced from July.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the Workers’ Party plenary in Pyongyang on February 8, 2020. © North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) via Reuters

Sanctions monitors also indicate that hackers linked to Pyongyang have “continued to conduct operations against financial institutions and virtual exchange houses to generate income.” The report says that, in 2020, these activities generated about $ 316.4 million that would have been used to fund Kim’s nuclear and ballistic programs.

North Korea detonated the tunnels to its main nuclear research site, Punggye-ri, in 2018. This was intended to show its commitment to stopping its nuclear program, but the report indicates that an unidentified state told monitors that in the site is still staffed and it is not abandoned.

According to the report, last year the country exhibited short- and medium-range missiles in military parades, as well as submarine and intercontinental missiles.

With Reuters