Gaza (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

The United Nations renewed its warning of the danger of famine in the Gaza Strip, calling for expanding safe and unhindered access to aid, and noting that areas called “safe” are at risk of turning into “infested” places in the absence of shelter, sanitation, and water.

The United Nations World Food Program renewed its warning about the danger of famine and hunger in Gaza, saying: “People in the Strip live on one meal a day if they are lucky.”

He stressed in a statement the need to expand safe and unhindered access to aid, in order to prevent famine in Gaza, stressing the need for peace more than anything else.

This comes at a time when the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 316 people were killed and 664 others were injured, from the afternoon of December 2 until the afternoon of December 3. The office pointed out the continued violent Israeli bombardment from the air, land and sea in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs explained that on December 3, aid trucks loaded with humanitarian supplies entered Gaza from Egypt, but their number and content were not clear.

He added, “The Egyptian borders were opened to evacuate 566 foreigners and dual nationals, 13 injured people and 11 of their companions, in addition to the entry of 10 humanitarian workers.”

The office reported limited distribution of aid in the Rafah governorate in Gaza, especially flour and water, while aid distribution was largely halted due to the intensity of hostilities in the neighboring Khan Yunis governorate.

The office said that the central region is largely isolated from the south, following the Israeli forces’ ban on movement, including humanitarian supplies, noting that access to the areas north of the Gaza Valley from the south has ceased, after the resumption of hostilities on December 1.

In this context, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that the so-called “safe” areas declared by Israel in Gaza are at risk of turning into “infested” places in the absence of shelter, water and sanitation.

UNICEF spokesman James Elder said that some of the so-called “safe” areas in Gaza do not make sense in the current situation.

He stressed that the areas to which people are evacuated must have sufficient resources to keep them alive, including medical facilities, water and food.

He pointed out that after Israel’s request to evacuate areas in southern Gaza, a pledge was made that “the level of death of women and children and the destruction of homes, as is the case in northern Gaza, will not be seen in the south, but this was definitely not the case.”

In addition, the World Health Organization said that it was forced to transfer supplies from its medical warehouse in the southern Gaza Strip within 24 hours after a warning from the Israeli army that ground operations would prevent access to it.

In a post on the X platform, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called on Israel to “withdraw the order and take all possible measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities.”

The Coordination Unit of Government Activities in the Territories, a branch of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, denied in a statement that it had asked the World Health Organization to evacuate warehouses, and said that it had clarified this to representatives of the United Nations.

Shannon Barclay from the World Health Organization team in the occupied Palestinian territories said in a press conference that “the organization’s employees in Gaza were able to complete part of the process of evacuating the warehouse to a new facility.”

Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, warned at the press conference that “Israel’s intensification of military ground operations in southern Gaza, especially in Khan Yunis, will likely prevent thousands from obtaining health care.”

World Health Organization officials said they were “concerned about the widespread outbreak of disease, given the inability of many Gazans to obtain clean water as well as sanitation.”

Al-Mandhari stated that the World Health Organization has observed an increase in the spread of infectious diseases, such as acute respiratory infections, scabies, jaundice, diarrhea, and bloody diarrhea.

Dr. Richard Brennan of the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean said health officials are also concerned about hepatitis E, which can be transmitted from person to person through contaminated water and poses a particular risk to pregnant women.

Brennan added that the health sector in Gaza has witnessed a “tremendous deterioration,” with 18 hospitals currently operating, compared to 36 hospitals before the war, and those open hospitals are operating far below their capacity. “Therefore, our ability to meet needs is declining, just as those needs are increasing,” he said.