The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, affirmed the international organization’s continued commitment to support the Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict and end the suffering. He also renewed his call to the Government of Israel to immediately stop all settlement activities, which he indicated is a major obstacle to achieving the two-state solution and establishing a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.

This came during his intervention before the inaugural session of the Committee for the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People for 2021, which was held “Thursday” at the headquarters of the General Assembly of the International Organization in New York. Warning of the negative consequences that the ongoing violence may cause in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and in Gaza, as well as the Israeli restrictions on movement and access and other violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, all of which he indicated that they “lead Exacerbates the distrust between Israelis and Palestinians and pushes away from peace. “