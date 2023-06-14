“The unprecedented funding crisis in Syria is forcing the World Food Program to reduce its assistance to about 2.5 million people out of about 5.5 million who depend on the assistance provided by the Agency for their basic food needs,” a statement from the World Food Program said.“.

And the statement continued, “After exhausting all options in light of the very limited resources, the World Food Program decided to prioritize the 3 million Syrians who are unable to survive from one week to the next without food assistance instead of continuing to assist the 5.5 million people and completely running out of food aid by October 2023.”“.

The statement quoted the representative of the World Food Program and Country Director in Syria, Ken Crosley, as saying, “Instead of increasing aid or even maintaining the same level to keep pace with the growing needs, we are facing a grim picture of aid being taken away from people at a time when they need it most.”“.

The announcement comes on the eve of the European Union’s seventh conference in Brussels on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region.”“.

Syria is about to emerge from a bloody 12-year war that killed half a million people, displaced millions, and cut the country apart..

The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the situation and plunged the country into a serious economic crisis, amid a sharp rise in prices, and this was followed by a devastating earthquake that hit, on February 6, areas in northern Syria and southern Turkey..

“Currently, average income covers only about a quarter of a family’s needs,” the WFP statement said“.

“Even before the devastating earthquakes that hit northern and western Syria in February, which caused massive damage, loss of life and further displacement, 12.1 million people across the country were in the grip of hunger,” the statement continued.“.