On Wednesday, the United Nations Development Program proposed to reduce external debt by 30% for the 52 most vulnerable countries, two days before the G20 financial meeting in Bangalore, India.
These countries, 23 of which are located in sub-Saharan Africa, are no longer able to support their economies, as rich countries did during the Covid-19 crisis, and today they find themselves mired in debt and high interest rates that prevent them from recovering.
Achim Steiner, Director of the United Nations Development Program, said during a press conference in the French capital, Paris, that these countries “do not represent only a small percentage of the global GDP, but 40% of the poor countries in the world.”
And the UN official warned that “if nothing is done in this debt crisis, we may face a large-scale development crisis,” noting that if no step is taken immediately, many countries will face the risk of default, similar to Zambia since 2020. And most recently Ghana, which in mid-December suspended the payment of part of its foreign debt.
The United Nations believes that liquidity should be injected into the global financial system, sovereign debt restructuring of fragile states, and the cost of loans should be reduced in the long term.
The cost of debt servicing could be reduced by between $44 billion and $148 billion, depending on whether or not different categories of creditors participate in this initiative, according to a note prepared by two UNDP economists, George Gray Molina and Lars Jensen.
For all developing countries, the United Nations Development Program calls for refinancing their debts by 40%, which would save $121 billion in interest payments between 2022 and 2029.
The two economists explained that because of the weak growth and the high interest rates that they must pay to be able to finance themselves, these countries should not register “a fairly rapid growth to expand their room for maneuver in the budget and financing the sustainable development goals and investments in the energy transition established under the Paris Agreement.” About the climate.
The debt problem in developing countries has worsened dramatically in recent years. Last year, 25 governments allocated more than 20% of their budgets to servicing their bilateral or multilateral debts, compared to only six governments ten years ago.
