The United Nations offers to reduce global warming with simple measures

A United Nations report released on Thursday indicated that simple and inexpensive measures could reduce greenhouse gas methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

That would slow the rate of global warming.

A report issued by the United Nations Environment Program said that reducing methane emissions could prevent 255,000 premature deaths and also losing 26 million tons of crops globally annually.

It is noteworthy that methane has a much more greenhouse effect than carbon dioxide.

The report stated that more than half of the methane gas emitted globally is due to human activities in oil and gas extraction, agriculture and waste disposal.

Recently, the administration of US President Joe Biden began taking a step to stop methane leaks and spills in the oil and gas sector.

The report noted that emissions could also be reduced by changing the type of animal feed in the livestock sector.