Aden (Al Ittihad)

The United Nations announced that it had offered its mediation to the Yemeni government and the Houthi group in order to reach an agreement to sell the crude oil withdrawn from the tanker “Safer”, while the government warned that Houthi would re-use the substitute ship as a “time bomb”, calling on the international community to move immediately to follow the next steps within stages of the rescue plan.

The United Nations Coordinator for Yemen, David Gresley, confirmed, in statements published by the United Nations website, that the oil that was withdrawn to a replacement ship for the ship “Safer” (about 1.1 million barrels), is in very good condition, and can be sold, indicating that this matter needs to be sold. Negotiation between the government and the Houthis.

“We have to find a way to make this acceptable to all parties,” Gresley added.

He stated, “So we will involve all parties in the discussion on this matter, we have offered the mediation of the United Nations, including the possibility of establishing a trust fund or an escrow account, but no decisions have been reached on this matter, so this is another discussion that will take place.”

Gresley described the completion of the process of transferring oil from the Safer to a replacement ship as “an important step that will build momentum and generate hope that peace efforts in Yemen can be accelerated,” stressing that great satisfaction has prevailed among all Yemenis of different orientations and affiliations.

He added, “We were facing a problem represented by the fact that we had a dilapidated giant tanker containing more than a million barrels of oil, and it was in danger of exploding at any moment, which heralded a catastrophic oil spill in the Red Sea.”

The UN official stressed that “the direct threat has ended; Because the oil has been transferred to another, newer tanker, which is not worn out and does not face the risk of explosion, and enjoys modern means of protection built into it for the purpose of protecting the environment.

He added, “Therefore, it will not pose a threat for a long time to come, but we need to find a way to preserve and maintain it so that it remains completely safe, and this is an issue we are working on now, that is, post-operation management, but certainly the threat has disappeared.”

Regarding the party that will take over the management and maintenance of the alternative tanker for the “Safer”, Gresley said: “The Yemeni authorities are the ones who do this, but we promised both parties that we would sit with them at the conclusion of the oil transfer process with the aim of searching for a way to find financing and a way to preserve and maintain the ship, and we have We are at this point now, and we will start working on that.”

In the context, the Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, made it clear, in statements carried by the Yemeni News Agency, “Saba”, that the Houthi group’s claims of saving the “Safer” will not cover up a fact that was obstructed by all the efforts made for 5 years to avoid the catastrophic risks of the tanker.

Al-Eryani pointed out that over the course of 9 years, the Houthi group has placed the coastal strip of Yemen, the riparian countries in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, and international navigation on the brink of danger, without regard for the disastrous economic, humanitarian and environmental repercussions on the agricultural and fisheries sector and the biodiversity of the islands located in the region, as a result of the spilling of shadows. imminently for more than a million barrels of oil.

Al-Eryani stressed that reaching this stage of the “Safer” reservoir rescue plan with the success of the oil transfer process would not have been possible without the government’s efforts in managing the file, the efforts made by the United Nations team, and the generous financial support provided by friendly countries to finance the rescue plan, and end this danger that It would cost the world dearly.

He warned against the Houthi group’s reuse of the alternative ship “Nautica” as a time bomb, calling on the international community, and in the forefront of the United Nations, to take immediate action to follow up on the next steps within the stages of the rescue plan.