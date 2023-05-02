A spokesman for the International Organization for Migration said during a regular press conference in Geneva that the battles taking place in Sudan since mid-April between the army and the Rapid Support Forces have forced more than 334,000 people to flee inside the country.

On the other hand, an official from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said that more than 100,000 refugees have so far crossed from Sudan to neighboring countries to escape the conflict that erupted last month.

“The number of refugees who have now crossed into neighboring countries, including Sudanese refugees, is estimated at more than 100,000,” said Olga Sarado, spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.