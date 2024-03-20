Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

A United Nations mission, which was formed to help Iraq investigate accusations that the terrorist organization ISIS committed genocide and war crimes, was forced to end its work early before completing the investigations after its relationship with the Iraqi government became tense.

The cancellation of the work of the mission, which was formed in 2017, comes nearly ten years after ISIS invaded throughout Syria and Iraq, and at a time when many of the organization’s victims are still displaced in camps and yearn for justice.

Christian Richter, head of the United Nations investigative team to promote accountability for crimes committed by ISIS (UNITAD), said in an interview: “Has the work been done?” “Not yet, that is quite clear.”

He added, “We need more time, and if we set a deadline of September 2024, we will not have completed the progress of the investigations” nor other projects, such as creating a central archive of millions of pieces of evidence.

Richer spoke at length about ending the mission's work for the first time since the United Nations Security Council in September renewed the mandate for only one year at the request of Iraq.

UNITAD's international supporters and donors expected the investigation team's work to continue for several more years.

Farhad Alaeddin, advisor to the Prime Minister for Foreign Relations, said that the investigation team was no longer needed from Baghdad's perspective, and that it had not successfully cooperated with the Iraqi authorities. He added, “From our point of view, the mission's mission has ended and we appreciate the work it has accomplished. It is time to move forward.” He explained that the mission “did not respond to repeated requests to share evidence” and must do so now before ending its work.

In another context, the Iraqi Minister of Immigration and Displacement, Ivan Faiq Jabru, announced yesterday, July 30, the date for the complete closure of the camps for the displaced.

“We have set next July 30 as the date to completely close the camps,” Jabro said.

She stressed that “the government has the real will to end the displacement file,” noting that “the Ministry is committed to ending the displacement file and has the ability to end it within a month.”

Jabro noted that “the government has taken decisions to encourage the voluntary return of displaced persons to their areas, including increasing the return grant from one million to four million dinars.”

She stated, “The Ministry will withdraw its support for the camps after next July 30,” noting that “the Prime Minister directed the service effort to provide all services to Sinjar.”

According to the latest statistics of the Ministry of Immigration, the number of displaced people concentrated in the Kurdistan region has decreased to less than 30,000 displaced families with the closure of camps in Nineveh and Sulaymaniyah governorates.

Earlier, immigration announced the closure of the “Taza Day” camp in Sulaymaniyah after the last batch of displaced people was returned to their original areas in Diyala and Salah al-Din governorates.