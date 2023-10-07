The statement added that the mission will work towards reaching compromise solutions, “including matters related to the formation of a unified government.”

The statement stressed that the mission “believes that political solutions must be consensual and applicable to ensure a smooth electoral process.”

On Wednesday, Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, issued laws related to the presidential and parliamentary elections, to be voted on by representatives.

Abdullah Belhaq, spokesman for the Libyan House of Representatives, said that the Speaker of the House, Aguila Saleh, had issued laws related to the presidential and parliamentary elections, but the continued disagreements regarding the process may make holding the vote difficult.

Belhaq explained that the majority in the House of Representatives approved the laws on Monday, but he did not reveal the vote tally or the number of members who attended the session.

The laws issued by Saleh were drafted by a joint committee of members of the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State who met in Morocco earlier this year.

International diplomacy in resolving the Libyan conflict focused on pressure to hold parliamentary and presidential elections to replace the temporary political institutions that include the House of Representatives, the Supreme Council of State, and the Government of National Unity.

An attempt to hold elections in 2021 failed due to disputes over rules after the Supreme Council of State and other parties in the political system rejected electoral laws issued by the House of Representatives.