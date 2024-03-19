The World Meteorological Organization said on Tuesday that all major global climate records were broken last year, and 2024 could be worse.

The Secretary-General of the Organization expressed her concern regarding ocean temperature and the shrinkage of sea ice in particular.

The United Nations organization said in its annual report on the state of the global climate: Average temperatures exceeded the highest level recorded in 174 years by a clear difference, reaching 1.45 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial revolution levels.

The organization added that ocean temperatures also reached their highest levels in 65 years, and more than 90 percent of the seas experienced a heat wave during the year, which harmed food systems.

“The World Meteorological Organization community is sending a red alert to the world,” said Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of the Organization, who took over the mission in January. She added, “What we witnessed in 2023, especially with the unprecedented heating of the oceans, the retreat of glaciers and the loss of sea ice in Antarctica, are things that cause concern.” Saulo later explained to reporters that ocean warming is of particular concern because it is “almost irreversible” and may take thousands of years to reverse.

She added, “This trend is very worrying, due to the properties of water that maintain its heat content for a longer period than the atmosphere.” Tuesday's report showed a significant decline in sea ice in Antarctica, with the level of decline at its peak reaching one million square kilometers less than the previous record, an area roughly equivalent to the size of Egypt. The report stated that ocean warming was concentrated in the North Atlantic, where temperatures average three degrees Celsius above average in late 2023. Warmer oceans are affecting sensitive marine ecosystems and many fish species have fled north from this region. In search of cooler temperatures.