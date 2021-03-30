The United Nations is seeking to raise $ 10 billion to support the displaced Syrians

The United Nations intends to urge international donors to pledge up to $ 10 billion, today, Tuesday, to help Syrians fleeing the civil war in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, and said the need for humanitarian support was not this large before.

And at the fifth annual conference on preventing famine for Syrian refugees, the event hosted by the European Union will ask for $ 4.2 billion for people inside Syria and $ 5.8 billion for refugees and host countries in the Middle East.

About 24 million people need basic aid, an increase of four million over the past year, the highest number so far since the crackdown launched by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on pro-democracy demonstrators in 2011, which led to the civil war.

“Ten years have passed of despair and disaster for the Syrians,” said Mark Lowcock, the UN coordinator for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief.

“The deterioration of living conditions, economic decline, and Covid-19 are now leading to more hunger, malnutrition and disease. There is less fighting, but peace dividends have not materialized,” he added in a statement.