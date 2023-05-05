United Nations officials have been warning for years that the Red Sea and the Yemeni coast are in danger because oil may leak from the Safer tanker in quantities that may reach 4 times those that leaked in the 1989 Exxon Valdez tanker disaster off the coast of Alaska.

The UN offloading plan requires $129 million, including the purchase of a large tanker, whose price has soared because of the war in Ukraine.

The international organization has raised nearly $100 million from governments, private donors and ordinary people.

The United Nations said it hoped to raise the remaining $29 million at a fundraising event co-hosted by Britain and the Netherlands on Thursday.

The Nautica oil tanker was bought by the United Nations in March and set sail from China in early April.

It said the operation could not be paid for from the sale of oil because it was not yet clear who owned it.

The war in Yemen suspended maintenance operations in Safer in 2015. The United Nations warned that the safety of the tanker’s structure was deteriorating greatly and that it was at risk of exploding at any moment.