November 24, 2022 18:37

Today, Thursday, the United Nations called for additional funding to enable it to provide “life-saving” aid during the winter season to six million Syrians. The United Nations Resident and Interim Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Al-Mustafa bin Al-Maleeh, and the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syrian Crisis, Muhannad Hadi, warned in a joint statement of “disaster risks for Syrians” among the most vulnerable “due to the harsh winter conditions across the country.” According to the statement, six million displaced people need “winter aid” at a time when “most of them cannot buy basic materials due to high inflation rates.” Weeks before the end of the current year, the Syria Humanitarian Response Plan for 2022 remains severely underfunded, with only 42 percent of the required funding being received, according to the statement. “If more funding is not received, millions of people will be without protection against harsh winter conditions,” said Bin Al-Maleeh, expressing concern about “families who do not have the resources to buy warm clothes or heating supplies, including those living in IDP camps and disadvantaged areas.” and elevated areas. Hadi explained that the additional funding will provide “warm clothes and shoes for adults and children, fleece linings, heaters and fuel.”

Source: Reuters