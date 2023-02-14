On Tuesday, a United Nations delegation entered northwestern Syria for the first time since the devastating earthquake, according to an AFP correspondent, on a visit that, according to a UN official in Geneva, aims to “assess” the damage.

The visit came a week after an earthquake struck Syria, centered on neighboring Turkey, and claimed the lives of more than 35,000 people in the two countries, more than 3,600 of them in Syria.

The delegation crossed before noon on Tuesday from Turkey to Idlib governorate through the Bab al-Hawa crossing, according to an AFP correspondent. Then he went to a center affiliated with the World Food Program in the city of Sarmada, where he held a meeting with representatives of local humanitarian and relief organizations.

“A multi-agency mission left this morning from the Turkish side,” said Ken Crosley, the representative and director of the World Food Program in Syria, in a press briefing via Zoom application in Geneva, explaining that it was “a largely evaluative mission.”

The mission, organized by the United Nations Office for Disaster Assessment and Coordination, includes the Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator, David Cardin, and the Director of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Turkey, Sanjana Ghazi.

More than four million people live in those areas, nearly three million of whom live in Idlib (northwest), about half of whom are displaced, while 1.1 million reside in northern Aleppo (north).