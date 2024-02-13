Hassan Al-Warfalli (Cairo)

Yesterday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his hope that the ongoing talks would succeed in achieving a truce in the war in the Gaza Strip. Guterres warned that the expected Israeli attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip would have “devastating consequences.”

Yesterday, the Egyptian capital, Cairo, hosted a meeting that included US Intelligence Director William Burns, along with Israeli officials, in the presence of the mediation parties, which include Qatar and Egypt, in an attempt to push towards a new deal to exchange prisoners and declare a humanitarian truce, as an Egyptian source confirmed in exclusive statements to « the Union”.

The source indicated that the Israeli delegation carries its agreed-upon demands from the Netanyahu government, which completely rejects a comprehensive ceasefire, and adheres to a humanitarian truce for several weeks while allowing humanitarian aid to enter, stressing that the Israeli delegation is not authorized to give official responses to the Palestinian demands, but rather will convey them to “ The mini-ministerial council.

Yesterday morning, US Intelligence Director Williams Burns, the head of the Israeli Mossad, David Barnea, the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, and the political advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister, Ofir Falk, arrived yesterday morning.

The source confirmed that the Israeli delegation recorded the Palestinian conditions for agreeing to conclude an exchange deal, most notably the necessity of a comprehensive ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip, explaining that the Egyptian side is trying to bring views closer through an initiative that pushes towards completing an exchange deal.

The Egyptian source indicated that the Israeli side stressed that failure to reach a new prisoner exchange deal means its intention to carry out a military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah in the coming weeks, in order to continue military pressure to liberate those detained in the Gaza Strip since the seventh of last October. The quartet meeting continued in Cairo with the aim of finalizing a draft that Egypt would submit to both sides, taking into account the comments of the mediation parties.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced yesterday that three soldiers were killed during the fighting in the Gaza Strip, bringing the number of its deaths since the start of the ground operation on October 27 to 232 soldiers.

Israel estimates that about 130 hostages are still being held in Gaza, including 29 believed dead, out of about 250 people detained on October 7. The week-long truce in November allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons.

In the face of international fears of a large-scale military attack, Netanyahu said last Sunday that Israel would open a “safe corridor” that would enable residents to leave Rafah, without specifying the destination.

The European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, criticized Netanyahu's statements regarding the evacuation of the Palestinians from Rafah, asking: “They will be evacuated… to where?” to the moon?”.

As for the spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, he said the day before yesterday that the United Nations will not participate in the process of “forced population displacement” in Rafah.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also called on Israel to provide “safe passages” for civilians in Rafah.

Amid growing international concern about the tragedies experienced by civilians, residents said: Israeli tanks bombed the eastern part of the city of Rafah during the night, although it appears that the expected ground attack did not begin.

The Israeli army said that its forces killed dozens of Palestinians in clashes in the southern and central Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours, including 30 in Khan Yunis, a city near Rafah on the coastal strip’s border with Egypt. Residents said: Israeli tanks advanced further into Khan Yunis from the west and east as the bombing continued.

Israeli forces ordered the displaced people in some shelter centers to go to Rafah. But the sound of tank shelling in eastern Rafah caused waves of panic inside primitive camps housing the displaced.