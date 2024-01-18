The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation discussed ways to enhance cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the prospects for joint work between the two sides, which contributes to mobilizing international efforts to help the forcibly displaced people and their host communities, in terms of providing their basic needs in various aspects of life. Which ensures a decent and safe life for them, and the implementation of sustainable food projects.

This came during a bilateral meeting in which Mohammed Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, participated, on the sidelines of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation’s participation in the work of The World Economic Forum, which will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15 to 19.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” for the support that amounted to 136 million dirhams for refugees around the world during the past periods.

The meeting touched on several issues related to humanitarian and relief work, and highlighted the humanitarian challenges associated with the forced displacement crisis. They discussed expanding the scope of the partnership between the two sides, with the aim of responding to the growing needs and supporting emergency response efforts to the needs of millions of forcibly displaced people around the world, which are exacerbated in light of crises and conflicts. And the effects of climate change.

The Initiatives Foundation has a close relationship with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, as the Foundation has been a major contributor to financing its programs since the launch of the partnership with the Commission in 2021, and the support provided by the Initiatives Foundation since that date has reached 136 million dirhams (about 37 million dollars), which have benefited. Among them are more than 750,000 refugees, displaced persons, and members of host communities in Asia and Africa.

Supporting forcibly displaced people.

Humanitarian and relief aid occupies a major place in the work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, as it announced last December a pledge to provide an amount of 60.6 million dirhams during 2024, to support the forcibly displaced, in the form of direct food support and programs to provide sustainable livelihoods. In several countries around the world.

This came during her participation in the Global Refugee Forum, which was held in Geneva, Switzerland, and hosted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, with the participation of the Government of Switzerland.

Under the pledge, an amount of 37 million dirhams will be allocated from the total amount to finance humanitarian relief and sustainable development programs implemented by the Commission in 8 countries: Armenia, Bangladesh, Botswana, India, Namibia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Tunisia, in addition to an amount of 5.5 million dirhams to finance Support and relief projects implemented by UNHCR to help Sudanese refugees in Chad, while more than 18 million dirhams will be allocated to the World Food Programme, to meet emergency needs in the Gaza Strip.