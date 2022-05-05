New York (agencies)

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, considered that the maintenance of large and sophisticated military capabilities by the terrorist Hezbollah militia outside the control of the Lebanese government remains a source of grave concern.

In a new report to the Security Council, Guterres urged the Lebanese authorities to intensify their efforts to monopolize the possession of arms and the monopoly on the use of force throughout its territory.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations also called for the holding of free, fair, transparent and inclusive parliamentary elections in Lebanon on May 15, and urged the rapid formation of the government after the parliamentary elections, which prioritizes the implementation of reforms that address the country’s multiple crises.

He added, “The political polarization in the country has deepened and the Lebanese people are struggling daily to meet basic basic needs,” referring to the “repeated protests across the country that were sparked by public frustration with the political situation and the economic and financial crisis.”

A total of 103 lists comprising 1,044 candidates are competing in the May 15 elections for the 128-seat legislature, which is divided equally between Christians and Muslims. Guterres noted that the proposals submitted during the past two years regarding the women’s quota are still pending in Parliament.