The United Nations has made a game about the importance of the ozone layer.

Reset Earth is a mobile game designed to give players a better understanding of the role of the ozone layer in protecting the planet. It’s due out on the App Store and Google Play on 10th February. The trailer is below:

The game itself is a single-player platformer with hand-drawn art. You switch between characters and use their abilities across four levels. Puzzles aim to educate players about environmental history and the science of protecting the planet.

The Reset Earth mobile game ties in with a new Reset Earth animation film due out 24th January. This film is set in a dystopian post-apocalyptic world circa 2084, where the ozone layer has been completely ruined and human life is under threat from a virus called “the grow”.

It stars three teens who team up in a time-travel adventure to save the planet and what’s left of humanity. They at first need to find out what caused the grow, traveling back in time to ensure the signing of the Montreal Protocol agreement and save the ozone layer.

According to the United Nations, Ozone-depleting substances (ODSs) used for the likes of refrigeration, air conditioning and aerosol sprays account for close to 11 per cent of total warming emissions to date.

Meg Seki, acting executive secretary of the Ozone Secretariat, said: “The protection of the ozone layer cannot be considered a done deal. It must be a continuous effort by us and by future generations. If our children learn about the grim consequences of a ruined ozone layer through a fantasy cartoon and game app, they will be aware of its importance and protect it. “

The Reset Earth project is well-timed, given US president Joe Biden has already rolled out a flurry of executive orders aimed at tackling the climate crisis, including returning the US to the Paris climate agreement.