Today, Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly elected by acclamation Ambassador Denis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago as President of the 78th session of the General Assembly, which is scheduled to open in mid-September.

In a statement, Chaba Kuroshi, President of the current session of the General Assembly, congratulated the new Assembly President on his election, and praised his long political experience and unique perspective derived from his affiliation with a small island developing State. Francis stressed, during his first statement at the General Assembly, the importance of seeking to develop policies that support and encourage investment in people, and thus lead to the creation of social capital, pointing out that this is one of the most effective strategies in promoting and achieving sustainable development.

The President-elect of the General Assembly expressed his hope that he would be able, with the help and support of Member States, to create an atmosphere of reconciliation, cooperation and joint commitment to address the many challenges and take advantage of all the opportunities available to the General Assembly. He pledged to seek to strengthen existing approaches and adopt new ones to support efforts to achieve peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability.

According to the United Nations website, “The President of the General Assembly is elected alternately from among the five regional groups in the United Nations: the African Group, the Asian and Pacific States, the Eastern European States, the Latin American and Caribbean States, and the Western European and Other States.”

The website added, “The countries of Latin America and the Caribbean have agreed to nominate Ambassador Denis Francis to be their only candidate to preside over the new session of the General Assembly.”

Francis has 40 years of experience in the Trinidad and Tobago Diplomatic Service, during which time he served as Ambassador for 18 years until his retirement in 2016.