Last year, the General Assembly had to hold its annual general debate remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of heads of state and government taking their rostrum in New York to deliver their speeches, as they do every year, they had to record videos of their speeches and send them to the international organization that broadcast them on the screen.

On Wednesday, the 193 members of the General Assembly held a session to discuss the shape of their next session. Although this session was closed, it was accidentally broadcast on internal United Nations television.

During the session, the United States, a key party in organizing the meetings of the General Assembly, gave its approval to hold an actual summit, but under strict health measures.

“While we welcome the arrival of heads of state or government, we encourage all member states to limit the size of their delegations here in New York,” said US diplomat Rodney Hunter.

He added that organizing a “successful summit with the participation of limited delegations is 100% achievable,” noting at the same time that “the use of a pre-recorded speech via video by the head of state or government should remain an option for delegations this year.”

The diplomat explained that in order to hold a “safe and successful” in attendance summit, the delegations of countries must meet a number of health conditions.

Hunter detailed these conditions, saying that they include, first of all, that all delegates must appear before boarding the plane that will take them to New York, as a result of a laboratory test dating back no more than 72 hours that proves that they are free of Covid-19 or cured of it, and that they undergo after three to five days from their arrival in the United States for another similar examination.

He added that if they had not received one of the anti-Corona vaccines, then they would have to adhere to a seven-day quarantine, starting from the moment they arrived in the United States.

Also, everyone who wants to enter the United Nations building in New York must undergo a body temperature test.

The American diplomat pointed out that his country also recommends maintaining the condition currently in force in the General Assembly regarding the maximum number of people allowed to represent their countries in each meeting held in the public hall, which is two people for each delegation, stressing the importance of adhering to this ceiling “regardless of the level of participants.” .

He also indicated the need to adhere to the other conditions that are currently followed, which are the wearing of protective masks against the virus and the adherence to the rules of social separation in the public hall.

As for the maximum size of delegations that will be allowed into the UN headquarters as a whole and not just the General Assembly Hall, Hunter said, “We suggest that the number be limited to six people” from each delegation.

The US diplomat also called for “to maintain the current ban on informal meetings at the United Nations, and we propose this year to keep all side events virtual.”

As for the bilateral or mini-meetings usually held by country delegations on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the General Assembly, Hunter said that the United States recommends that these meetings be held this year outside the headquarters of the international organization.

Before the Corona pandemic, the annual meetings of the United Nations General Assembly, the largest diplomatic gathering in the world, attracted tens of thousands of people to New York and hundreds of side events took place on its sidelines.