During a press briefing in Geneva, Griffiths expressed his deep concern about the expansion of Israel’s war against Hamas beyond Gaza and “north.”

He said, “If a war breaks out in the north between Hezbollah and Israel, I fear the worst.”

He added, “We can easily imagine the worst because it will be a war that makes even Gaza, with its horrific horrors of daily conflict, seem like it is just the beginning.”

He indicated that he discussed these concerns with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, whose country supports Hamas and Hezbollah.

Griffiths continued, “Of course, concern about expansion was the topic that I mainly discussed with him (…) and of course he agreed with me that such expansion would not be a good thing.”

He also said, “It will be a regional war that affects many places,” pointing out that he has seen the repercussions of this war in Syria and Yemen.

During the meeting held on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian called on the United Nations to make more efforts to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip.

He said, according to a statement issued by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “The amounts of humanitarian aid sent to Gaza are very small and almost non-existent, and it is necessary for the United Nations to take immediate and serious measures in this regard.”

He called for “strong and urgent management by the United Nations to lift the siege on the Rafah border crossing and bring humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

Griffiths pointed out that the United Nations has 460 aid trucks ready to go, calling for the opening of more border crossings and appealing to all parties to cooperate in order to ensure the entry and distribution of aid throughout Gaza.