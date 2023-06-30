Non-governmental organizations estimate the number of missing persons at about 100,000 since the outbreak of the popular uprising in 2011..

The resolution adopted by the General Assembly by 83 votes in favor, 11 against, and 62 abstentions, indicates that “after 12 years of conflict and violence” in Syria, “no progress has been made to alleviate the suffering of the families” of the missing..

Therefore, Member States decided to establish, “under the auspices of the United Nations, the Independent Institution for Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic, to clarify the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons” in Syria..

The text does not specify the modalities for the work of this institution, whose “framework of reference” will have to be developed by the UN Secretary-General within 80 days in cooperation with the High Commissioner for Human Rights..

But he points out that they will have to ensure “the full participation and representation of victims, survivors and families of missing persons” and be guided by a victim-centered approach..

The General Assembly also calls on states and “all parties to the conflict” in Syria to “cooperate fully” with the new institution.

But Syria – as well as Russia and China – expressed its explicit opposition, stressing that it was not consulted on the decision.

Syria’s ambassador, Bassam Sabbagh, considered that the decision reflects “flagrant interference” in the country’s internal affairs, referring in particular to the United States.

The vote on the resolution followed a report by Secretary-General António Guterres in August recommending the establishment of this body.

The report stresses that “families are currently conducting searches themselves, which exacerbates their trauma and puts them at risk.”“.

“As one person representing Families+ said, just imagine having to watch leaked videos of massacres over and over (on social media) to see if your loved ones are among the decapitated and mutilated corpses, and desperately do your own research.”+”.