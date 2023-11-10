On Thursday, the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly elected five judges for the International Court of Justice, from among 9 candidates, for a nine-year term starting on February 6, 2024.

Following five rounds of voting in the UN Security Council and a round of voting in the General Assembly, the heads of the two bodies announced the election of five judges out of nine nominated judges, from Romania, Australia, the United States of America, Mexico and South Africa.

It should be noted that the International Court of Justice, which consists of 15 members (judges) elected for a nine-year term by the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council, is the main judicial body of the United Nations and is headquartered in the Peace Palace in The Hague in the Netherlands. These two bodies vote simultaneously. One, but independent of one from the other.

The Court is responsible for adjudicating, in accordance with the provisions of international law, legal disputes that arise between states, and providing advisory opinions on legal issues that may be referred to it by the United Nations organs and its specialized agencies.

The court does not include more than one judge of the same nationality. Elections are held every three years for a third of the seats. Members whose terms have expired may be re-elected. Members of the court do not represent their governments and are independent judges.