“As the carnage in Gaza reaches new levels of horror every day, the world continues to watch in shock as hospitals come under fire, premature babies die, and entire populations are deprived of basic means of survival. This cannot be allowed to continue,” Martin Griffiths said in a statement.

Griffiths’ statement today came in the wake of the Israeli army’s storming of Al-Shifa Hospital, in Gaza, on Wednesday morning.

Israeli Army Radio reported that there was no indication of the presence of detainees in the hospital, indicating that the Israeli army would continue its scanning operations there.

Earlier Wednesday, the United Nations and its international organizations condemned the Israeli army’s storming, at dawn on Wednesday, of Al-Shifa Hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip, expressing its deep concern over the Israeli ground invasion and incursion into the Strip.

The United Nations condemned the Israeli army’s storming of the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, describing it as “horrific.”

The World Health Organization expressed its deep concern about the storming of Al-Shifa Hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has been subject to violent bombardment and an Israeli incursion for about 40 days.

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom said, “Reports of the military incursion into Al-Shifa Hospital raise deep concern.”

For her part, the Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, from Gaza, called on Wednesday to “stop this horror.”

In a statement, the Director of UNICEF condemned the horrific scenes she saw during a visit she made to the Gaza Strip in the midst of the war between Israel and Hamas, calling for “this horror to stop.”

Russell, who visited the southern Strip, said, “What I saw and heard was heartbreaking. They have endured bombing, loss, and repeated displacement. Inside the Strip, there is no safe place for Gaza’s million children to take refuge.”