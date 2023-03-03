Today, Friday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, criticized the statements of the Israeli Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, in which he called for the erasure of the Palestinian village of “Hawara”.
Türk, in a speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, described the call as “incitement to violence and hostility, and its repercussions cannot be expected.”
The UN official presented a report on the situation in the Palestinian territories.
Türk was referring to the remarks made by Smotrich on Wednesday.
Smotrich heads a participating party in the ruling coalition led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
#United #Nations #criticizes #Israeli #ministers #call #erase #Palestinian #village
Leave a Reply