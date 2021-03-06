The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, confirmed the readiness of the United Nations to support the negotiation process on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam led by the African Union, and to participate in it at the invitation of the President of the Union.

This came in a telephone conversation yesterday between the Secretary-General and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, in which Guterres stressed the importance of the full engagement of the parties in serious negotiations on the Renaissance Dam. According to the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”.