The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, condemned the suicide attack that took place yesterday in Puli Alam, the capital of Logar Province in eastern Afghanistan, which caused the death and injury of many civilians and severe damage to civilian buildings, including a hospital.

In a statement distributed by the spokesperson of the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, at dawn today, the Secretary-General expressed his hope that the celebration of the blessed month of Ramadan, a time of reflection and compassion, will be an occasion to reflect on those affected by the long conflict in the country and to meet in renewed efforts towards peace.