Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, United Nations agencies and other relief organizations denounced the devastating toll resulting from 6 months of war in Gaza, warning that the situation is “more than catastrophic.”

Jamie McGoldrick, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, described the humanitarian conditions in Gaza as “catastrophic.”

In a statement yesterday, the UN official warned that half of Gaza's population was at risk of famine, and that malnutrition among Gaza's children had reached unprecedented levels.

In turn, yesterday, the World Food Program renewed its warning of famine approaching more than ever in the northern Gaza Strip.

The World Food Organization said: “After 6 months of conflict, everyone in the Gaza Strip is facing hunger,” stressing that “famine has become closer than ever in the north.”

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also stressed, in statements on the “X” platform, that “the October 7 attack does not justify the continuing horrific bombing and siege, Israel’s destruction of the health system in Gaza, and the killing, wounding and starving of hundreds of thousands of civilians, including aid workers.” ».

He believed that “deprivation of basic needs – food, fuel, sanitation, shelter, security, and health care – is inhumane and intolerable.”

Of the 36 main hospitals in Gaza, only 10 are still partially operational, according to the World Health Organization.

The Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, indicated that more than 13,000 children were killed in the war, according to reports. She reported on the “X” platform, “Houses, schools, and hospitals have turned into rubble. Teachers, doctors, and humanitarian workers have been killed. Famine is imminent.”

She added, “The level and speed of destruction are shocking. Children need a ceasefire now.”

For his part, Jagan Chapagin, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, described the situation as “more than catastrophic.” He warned that millions face the risk of hunger. He added, “We must ensure an urgent and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to reach those in need, not tomorrow, but now.”

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies stated that 18 members of its network, 15 employees and volunteers with the Palestine Red Crescent Society, have been killed since October 7. He also called for the protection of civilians, humanitarian and healthcare workers and their facilities.