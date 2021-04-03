In a statement, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, condemned the attack, which killed four Chadian soldiers from the UN peacekeepers in northern Mali.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that Guterres “condemns in the strongest terms” the attack.

He added that Guterres “extends his sincere condolences to the government and people of Chad and expresses his deep sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims” in the attack in which 19 other soldiers were wounded, according to the United Nations statement.

With the fall of the four soldiers, the death toll among the peacekeepers in Mali brings to ten since the beginning of the year.

The United Nations mission condemned the “despicable terrorist attack” but stressed that it “will not affect its determination to continue its mission.” She said that the peacekeepers “courageously repelled a complex attack carried out by heavily armed terrorists,” stressing that the attackers suffered heavy losses and left “many of their dead” in the field.

The terrorist attack most likely targeted the camp of the United Nations Mission in Mali in Aguelhoc, where a unit of Chadian soldiers is stationed less than two hundred kilometers from the Algerian border.

For its part, the Malian army announced in a statement that two Malian soldiers were killed and “dozens” wounded in an attack that was also carried out on Friday morning by terrorists, probably in Diafarabe (central), 350 km northeast of Bamako.

The UN mission has been stationed in Mali since 2013 and includes 15,000 men and women, including about 12,000 military personnel.

Terrorist and other acts of violence have killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands, despite the intervention of United Nations forces and others dispatched by France and African countries.