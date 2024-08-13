Aden (Union)

Houthi rebels in Yemen have stormed the headquarters of the United Nations human rights office in the capital, Sanaa, seizing documents, furniture and vehicles, a senior UN official said yesterday.

Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, yesterday condemned the storming of the office of the Commission in the capital, Sana’a, by the Houthi authorities in Yemen.

“Entering a UN office without authorization and forcibly seizing documents and property is in complete contravention of the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations,” Turk said in a statement published by the Commission on its official website. He pointed out that this also constitutes a serious assault on the ability of the United Nations to exercise its mandate, including with regard to the promotion and protection of human rights, adding that the Houthi group must leave the building immediately and return all assets and property.

The statement said that on August 3, the Houthi authorities sent a delegation to the office of the Human Rights Commission in Sana’a, which forced local employees to hand over their property, including documents, furniture, and vehicles, as well as the office keys.

The statement noted that the Houthi group still controls the office to this day. Turk said: “I regret that none of our appeals have fallen on deaf ears,” renewing his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN staff detained in Yemen.

“It is absolutely essential that the de facto authorities respect the United Nations and its independence as a firm priority, release all its detained staff immediately, and create conditions that enable my office and other UN agencies to continue their crucial work in the service of the Yemeni people, free from any threats or obstructions,” he stressed.

Following the arrests in June and given the security situation, the High Commissioner decided to temporarily suspend the office’s operations in Sana’a and other areas under Houthi control, according to the statement.

The Houthi group had detained 13 UN employees early last month, including six who worked in the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, in addition to more than 50 workers in various non-governmental organizations and a person working in an embassy.

In another context, a joint security campaign by Hadhramaut Valley and Desert Security and the 23rd Mika Brigade arrested a cell comprising 13 members from Hadhramaut, on its way to the Houthi group.

The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the arrest of the cell came after monitoring, gathering information and extensive investigations, which culminated in the arrest of the cell members and the person who leads it, who is from the Qatan Directorate, noting that he was involved in recruiting the cell members to transfer them to the group in Sana’a for the purpose of recruitment, training and distributing them after their return in Hadhramaut Governorate as sleeper cells.