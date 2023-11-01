“These are just the latest atrocities inflicted on the people of Gaza as the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly horrific humanitarian consequences,” UN Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in a statement. “The world appears unable and even reluctant to act” to put an end to this war.

The Ministry of Interior in Gaza had previously said that the initial number of victims of the Israeli bombing on Jabalia Camp yesterday was estimated at about 400 dead and wounded, most of whom were women and children.

A wave of Israeli air strikes on Jabalia camp flattened residential buildings while leaving craters in the ground.