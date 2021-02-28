The United Nations Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) condemned, in the strongest terms, the military strike committed by the Houthi militia, which resulted in the destruction of a residential house last night in Al-Hawk, in Al-Hudaydah Governorate. In a press release issued by Lieutenant General Abhijit Goha, Head of the United Nations Mission in Support of the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) and Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, he noted that these devastating and continuing civilian losses are another violation of international humanitarian law and the terms of the Hudaydah Agreement and the ceasefire.