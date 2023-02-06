The United Nations in Iraq has condemned the horrific killing of Taiba al-Ali, 22, saying Taiba’s preventable death is an unfortunate reminder of the violence and injustice that still exists against women and girls in Iraq today.

She added that so-called “honor killings” and other forms of gender-based violence violate human rights and cannot be tolerated.

The statement stated that while some efforts have been made by state institutions to combat acts of violence against women, more needs to be done for prevention, protection and accountability.

The United Nations mission urged the House of Representatives to strengthen the institutional framework, including the repeal of Articles 41 and 409 of the Iraqi Penal Code, “We call for the enactment of a law that clearly criminalizes gender-based violence, in line with international human rights standards, as well as improving services for survivors and those at risk.”

The United Nations calls on the Government of Iraq to support laws and policies to prevent violence against women and girls, and to take all necessary measures to address impunity, by ensuring that all perpetrators of these crimes are brought to justice and that the rights of women and girls are protected, so that they can live lives free of violence. and discrimination.”

Street protests

In protest of Al-Ali’s murder, activists and women’s rights defenders demonstrated in front of the Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad, to denounce her killing, calling for the enactment of deterrent laws for perpetrators of murder and violence against Iraqi women.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior had announced that Taiba al-Ali (22 years old) was killed by her father in Diwaniyah Governorate, southern Iraq, despite the police’s mediation attempts to resolve a “family dispute.”

The ministry stated that the blogger’s father turned himself in to the police after committing the crime.

Legal experts and advocates of women’s rights believe that this UN statement is a sign that the escalation of violence against women in Iraq has become a matter of international concern, which included an explicit call for the abolition of laws that reduce penalties for perpetrators of murders against women under the guise of “washing shame” and “protecting honor.” And even justify beatings and physical and psychological violence against them under the pretext of “disciplining.”

Observers believe that Iraq is required to enact deterrent laws to exacerbate the phenomena of violence against women, which threaten societal and family stability in the country, especially since the statement called on the Iraqi state to redouble efforts to protect women and prevent violence and discrimination against them.

The legal advisor, Muhammad Al-Samarrai, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”

This statement falls within the framework of the keenness of the international community, international organizations and agencies that sponsor human rights, to ensure the true and accurate application of the principles of human rights contained in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948, and the International Covenants on Civil, Political, Social and Economic Rights of 1966, which are an international agreement binding on Iraq as it is It has ratified both of them, in addition to the Convention on the Rights of Women and Children of 1984, which is also ratified by Iraq.

The Iraqi state has a legal obligation to implement the provisions of international law and the obligations contained in international agreements, by amending the Iraqi legal system in order to be in line with the provisions and standards of international law in this context.

The provisions of the Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969 must be amended to cancel mitigating penalties or exemption from penalties for perpetrators of honor crimes, and to intensify those penalties without giving any excuses or mitigating circumstances.

There is a need for legislation to prevent violence against women in all its forms, given that women represent one of the most vulnerable groups, legally and socially, in Iraq.

This international call constitutes an orientation towards advancing the status of Iraqi women and protecting their rights, and urging the Iraqi state, government and parliament, to work on providing legal protection for women, whether in the legislative framework and enacting laws, or in the governmental executive framework and applying those laws without ambiguity.

The call represents indirect support for the Iraqi feminist society, Iraqi women, civil society organizations and activists in the field of human and women’s rights, to express more strongly the need to protect Iraqi women.

Article 409

It states that “whosoever surprises his wife or one of his female relatives in the act of adultery or is in the same bed with her partner, kills them on the spot, kills one of them, or assaults them or one of them in an assault that leads to death or permanent disability shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years.” It is not permissible to use the right of legal defense against those who benefit from this excuse, and the provisions of aggravating circumstances are not applied against him.

Article 41

It states that “there is no crime if the act (beating) takes place in the use of a right established by law, and it is considered a use of the right, the husband’s discipline of his wife and the discipline of parents, teachers, and those in the same category as minor children within the limits of what is prescribed by law, law, or custom.”