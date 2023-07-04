Aden (Al Ittihad)

The United Nations completed the first phase of the operation to rescue the floating oil tank “Safer”, which is anchored off the coast of the Red Sea in Yemen. This phase included the examination and evaluation of the floating tank.

The “Safer” rescue plan is divided into 4 stages spanning 18 months, while experts warn of the consequences of delaying the process of unloading oil from the ship, for fear of a leak that will have severe environmental repercussions.

Yesterday, the United Nations said that it would need $144 million to solve the “Safer” oil tank crisis, which threatens to leak 1.1 million barrels of crude oil off the coast of Yemen.

The second phase will focus on transferring oil from the Safer tanker to the safe temporary ship during the summer of this year, and the process requires $80 million.

Last September, the United Nations announced the start of preparations for the implementation of the first phase of the operation to save the reservoir, after the completion of the funding process from donors.

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, David Gresley, announced during a press conference in which the US envoy to Yemen and UN and European officials participated that the operation to rescue the Safer reservoir had begun after the completion of the financing of the first phase.

He said, “The first phase of the Safer maintenance plan will cost $75 million, while the financing process amounted to between $77-78 million,” explaining that contributions came from 17 countries.

It has become clear that the Houthi group is exploiting the oil reservoir that threatens the local and regional environment, as a hostage and a means of intimidation, threat and international blackmail, and to achieve military, political and economic goals.

Despite the regional and international efforts that have been made over the past periods towards the necessary maintenance process, the Houthis are directly responsible for any oil accident.

The Safer tanker represents a time bomb and an imminent danger to the entire region, as it has serious global repercussions, and its direct economic effects exceed $20 billion in addition to the destruction of the marine environment, and its impact extends to the shores of the Red Sea, and it may be the second largest disaster in the world if not The solution is done.

The Safer tanker was built in 1976 as a giant oil tanker, and was converted a decade later to become a floating storage and offloading facility.

The floating tank is moored about 4.8 nautical miles off the coast of Al Hudaydah Governorate in Yemen. The vessel is carrying an estimated 1.14 million barrels of light crude oil.

Production, unloading and maintenance operations aboard the Safer were suspended in 2015 due to Houthi violations. As a result, the safety systems on the tank deteriorated and the ship’s structure was significantly worn out.

The absence of an effective system for pumping inert gas into oil tanks exposes them to explosion at any time.