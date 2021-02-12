The United Nations calls on the world to impose sanctions on Myanmar

Today, Friday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called for the imposition of sanctions specifically targeting those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar, without increasing the suffering of the citizens.

The Assistant High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashif, speaking during an emergency session of the Human Rights Council on Myanmar, held at the request of the Europeans, announced that the United Nations “is closely monitoring the situation of more than 350 political officials, state representatives, activists and members of civil society who have been arrested, including journalists, monks and students.” .

Addressing the military junta that carried out the coup in Burma on February 1, she said, “The whole world is looking,” considering the use of violence against the demonstrators “unacceptable.”

It condemned “the very strict measures taken this week to prevent peaceful gatherings and impose restrictions on freedom of expression,” and to reinforce the military and security presence in the streets.

Nada Al-Nashif also asked the international community that the sanctions imposed by it be “targeted”, stressing that “the leaders of this coup are a suitable target for such moves.”

She stressed that “it is very important not to harm people in the most vulnerable situations in the country, and that it is possible to continue providing assistance to combat the (Covid-19) epidemic as well as humanitarian assistance in conflict areas” in the country.

At the end of the meeting, countries vote on a draft resolution submitted by the European Union and London, condemning the military coup in Myanmar and demanding the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and the restoration of the civilian government.

The draft resolution also requests the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Burma to assess the situation by undertaking an urgent visit to the country. But Burma is unlikely to accept this visit, and it rarely cooperates with the United Nations.

Some diplomats in Geneva hope that the resolution will be adopted by consensus, but that is not certain and all eyes remain on Beijing and Moscow, which have traditionally supported the Burmese army at the United Nations.