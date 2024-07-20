Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi)

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) yesterday welcomed the efforts of all parties to achieve a Libyan consensus that facilitates a Libyan-led political process leading to national elections, reiterating that any steps in this framework must be comprehensive and include a clear path towards elections. This came in response to a meeting of members of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State in Cairo on July 18. The mission stressed that it will continue its efforts to reach the political agreement that Libya needs to address all contentious issues. The mission fears that the House of Representatives and the High Council will form a new government that will complicate the situation in light of the presence of a recognized government led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli, and another parallel government assigned by the House of Representatives and located in Benghazi.